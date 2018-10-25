Kwaito and House Music Awards to be held at Carnival City

The venue for the 2018 Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards (MKHMA) has been announced and it follows that all roads will lead to Carnival City.

“Fans of the only South African awards show that focuses solely on Kwaito and House are in for a treat at the Big Top Arena on 24 November 2018,” said a statement issued by Carnival City on Thursday.

South African Kwaito musician Sibusiso Leope, better known as DJ Sbu – who is also a social entrepreneur, club DJ and a former co-owner of one of the biggest, black-owned record labels in South Africa – is the host for the awards evening.

Bazoyenza hit-maker Busiswa, DJ Maphorisa, Mshoza, Spikiri and first-time MKHMA nominees and The Triology were some of the acts that would be performing.

The MKHMAs celebrate and honour musicians who have contributed to the growth of the Kwaito and House genres in South Africa.

Four categories have been added to this year’s awards. They include the popular gqom genre, a fusion of kwaito and House. Radio personalities now stand a chance of winning an award.

“We are honoured to provide the stage for the 2018 MKHMAs and look forward to welcoming some of the biggest, as well as upcoming, kwaito and House artists to the Big Top Arena. This event promises to be a spectacular treat for fans of kwaito and House,” said Michelle Smith, marketing manager at Carnival City.

Voting lines are now open. To vote for your favourite artist: Text MKHMA (Category name) (Artist name) to 40439.

