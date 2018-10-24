WATCH: Candice Swanepoel shows us how to fake the perfect sunkissed look

Candice Swanepoel has spilled the beans on her beauty secrets.

The Victoria’s Secret runway star stepped in front of the camera for Vogue recently, giving fans the lowdown on how she gets her supermodel-worthy “everyday, glowy, sunkissed look”.

The mother of two is all about saving time when it comes to getting ready – so rather than reaching for the curling tongs, she twists her hair up into two buns and clips it in place to encourage a soft wave while she gets to work on her makeup.

Swanepoel preps her skin with a quick dab of face oil, before smoothing in some bronzer as a base and dabbing on concealer with a beauty blender sponge to camouflage dark circles and imperfections.

“I like to use my hands in everything because the warmth of your hand just makes the makeup set better,” she explains, rubbing blusher into her cheeks with her fingers.

The blusher is also dabbed onto her eyelids and the bridge of the nose for a “fake, sun-kissed look”.

For the brows, two different pens are used to fill in the sparser hairs, before mascara is applied to (curled) lashes.

A hint of mauve eyeshadow is applied to the outer corners of the eye and under the cheekbones as a contouring trick, with the supermodel joking: “I would be nothing without contour.”

More bronzer follows, before lip stain, highlighter and lip liner are applied to finish the look.

For a final “sunkissed” touch, Swanepoel dots fake freckles across the bridge of her nose and cheeks with a brow pencil and shakes her bombshell waves out, adding a spritz of dry shampoo for extra volume.

The video comes after a busy few months for the South African beauty, who has racked up campaigns this year for Biotherm, Givenchy Fragrance and Miss Sixty, as well as preparing to take to the catwalk for Victoria’s Secret’s 2018 Fashion Show this November.

