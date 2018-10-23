Nostalgic toys both parents and kids will want this Christmas

With Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Hamleys all predicting that nostalgic toys from our own childhoods are once again set to be some of the hottest toys of the year, here we round up what both children and adults will want to play with this Christmas.

Monopoly Game: Cheaters Edition

Parents can relive hours of childhood Monopoly games with the new Monopoly Game: Cheaters Edition, while kids will have even more fun now that they can bend the rules.

The board and cards have been updated to encourage players to unleash their inner cheat, with the more cheats you complete, the more rewards you get. But be warned, if you fail to successfully cheat you might find it’s “Go To Jail” time…

Age: 8+

Price: R378

Lego Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon

Parents who loved Star Wars the first time round will love helping kids build the Lego Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon™ over the holidays. The 847-piece kit will bring hours of fun and allow you to re-enact scenes from the latest film, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The set includes six minifigures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi’ra, Lando Calrissian, Quay Tolsite and a Kessel Operations Droid, plus a DD-BD droid as well as opening hull plates for easy access to the interior.

Ages: 9+

Price: R2 799

Cool Maker — Tidy Dye Station

If you remember the trend for tie dye, then you might want to show kids how to create their own unique clothes and accessories with Cool Maker — Tidy Dye Station.

Projects such as a tote bag and headband are included in the kit. All kids need to do is wet and place their fabric around the barrel of the Tidy Dye Station, then wrap the string from the station around the fabric.

The dye is already contained in the string, so it will transfer to fabric with no mess, giving a unique design each time.

Age: 8+

Price: R1 330

Connect 4 Shots Game

The classic Connect 4 has been updated for a younger generations with the Connect 4 Shots Game. In the new fast-paced, rapid-fire version, players will need to bounce the lightweight balls into the grid at the same time, racing against each other to get four in a row of their color to win.

Age: 8+

Price: R395

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.