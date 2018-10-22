Cape Town-produced film to be screened in USA

A Cape Town-based movie titled Nommer 37, a crime thriller set on the Cape Flats, is set to have its premiere in cinemas in Los Angeles and New York next month.

Joshua Bradley, chief executive and executive producer at Gambit Films, described the screening of the film in the United States of America as a commendable achievement that all South Africans should be proud of.

The movie tells the captivating story of a paraplegic who witnesses a crime but decides to blackmail the perpetrator instead of reporting him to the police. It was funded by the department of trade and industry (the DTI) through its South African Emerging Black Filmmakers Incentive scheme.

“Having one’s movie shown in Hollywood is the biggest dream of every film producer in the world. We are extremely honoured to have been afforded this privilege. It is an achievement that we should be proud of as a country and celebrate,” said Bradley.

“This is not only a commendable feat and a major milestone for the South African film industry, but it is also a demonstration of the level that government support can enable filmmakers to reach as the DTI funded the film, contributing about 40% of movie’s budget. We are optimistic that the film will open doors for other locally-produced films that are telling the South African stories in our own languages as Nommer 37 does,’’ he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.