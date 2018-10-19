Must-know tips for a chic summer look

Summer is here and it’s time to take your style to new heights. Make sure you epitomise chic summer style by following these expert hints.

Consider simple cuts

Since summer will see temperatures soaring, clothing that fits too snuggly is definitely a bad idea. Clothing that features a tailored cut that fits a little loosely will help keep you cool. As a general rule, remember to flatter your figure by opting for items that highlight your waist and enhance your curves.

Say yes to white

White goes with everything and ensures that your look stays fresh, crisp and fabulous. This goes for clothing, shoes and accessories too. In addition, white flatters all complexions so it will definitely work for you too. A head-to-toe white look is also perfectly on trend this season. Remember to wear nude underwear under white clothing for a smooth and flattering look.

Pack a colourful punch

Vibrant colours are an excellent choice in summer. This can work on everything from clothing to accessories. And if you’re unsure as to which colour to choose, you can always opt for a multicoloured print instead. Balance the look by pairing colourful items with neutral hues. You can also experiment with embellished details and metallic accents for an extra-special touch.

Fabrics to select

You should select fabrics that are sure to keep you cool when temperatures soar. Cotton is always a classic choice but chiffon, chambray and linen are good options as well. Try other natural fibres like silk if you’re looking for something elegant.

Show some skin

Summer sees the resurgence of shorts, minis and tank tops too. You can also opt for cold-shoulder and off-the-shoulder styles as well as peekaboo fabrics like lace to keep cool while staying stylish.

