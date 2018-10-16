When it comes to fashion we love catching up on trends, browsing online stores and refreshing our Instafeeds for inspiration, but there are some rules that we don’t like and they just won’t go. Here are three fashion rules that were meant to be broken.

Fashion rule to break 1: never wear pink and red together

We are not even sure where this rule came from, but when it comes to wearing pink and red in the same outfit, we think it looks great every time.

Fashion rule to break 2: don’t wear horizontal stripes if you want to appear slimmer

This one is just plain wrong and we have the science to back it up. Known as the Helmholtz illusion, which states that a “square composed of horizontal lines appears taller and narrower than an identical square made up of vertical lines”. This means that horizontal stripes will actually make you look taller! You heard it here first.

Fashion rule to break 3: dress for your body type

While there are rules for different body types, we think you should wear whatever you feel comfortable in. Confidence goes a long way in pulling off any look and looks great on everyone 🙂

Brought to you by All4Women

