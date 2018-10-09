Cape Town film fest invites Capetonians to ‘world-class’ film experience

The organisers of the Cape Town International Film Market and Festival (CTIFMF) on Tuesday invited Capetonians to the 2018 edition set to take place at various cinemas within the V&A Waterfront over the next ten days.

According to the organisers, the festival which will be taking place from October 10-19, is a cinematic feast with around 160 world-class films on show to the public, festival delegates, and the jury. The festival will welcome diverse and exciting attendees from all over the world.

Festival screenings are open to the public, including free family-friendly films at the Amphitheatre on October 13-14.

The organisers said: “The meticulously curated selection will include a significant amount of African content amongst the independent feature films, short films, and documentaries on show.

“The CTIFMF would like to invite Capetonians to attend as many of these films as possible, with bookings open on http://filmfestival.capetown/, and also attend the two free screenings taking place on the 13 and 14 of October at the V&A Amphitheatre from 13:30.”

