Top 12 fashion trends for spring 2019

From garments and fabrics to colours, cuts and proportions, designers pulled out all the stops to flatter the female form and shake off constraints this season.
Swaying from ramped-up femininity to androgynous silhouettes, women cut a more confident and determined figure than ever this season.
Take a look at some of the key trends in store for the spring/summer 2019 season.
1. Cycling shorts
Cycling shorts at Blumarine, Roberto Cavalli and Fila
2. Androgynous silhouettes
Androgynous silhouettes at Yohji Yamamoto, John Galliano and Givenchy
3. Feline prints
Feline prints at Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent and Elie Saab
4. Fluorescent green
Fluorescent green at Emporio Armani, Cristiano Burani and Off-White
5. Patchwork
Patchwork at Etro, Junya Watanabe and Coach
6. Mesh
Mesh at Christian Dior, Sonia Rykiel and John Galliano
7. Headscarves
Headscarves at Kate Spade New York, Pyer Moss and JW Anderson
8. See-through fabrics
See-through fabrics at Moschino, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Molly Goddard
9. Denim
Denim at Marco De Vincenzo, Isabel Marant and Balmain
10. Disco vibes
Disco vibes by Roberto Cavalli, Isabel Marant and Annakiki
11. Leather jackets
Leather jackets by Celine, Philipp Plein and Alexander McQueen
12. Asymmetrical designs
Asymmetrical designs at A.F.Vandevorst, AfterHomeWork and Genny
