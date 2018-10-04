 
Lifestyle 4.10.2018 03:45 pm

Top 12 fashion trends for spring 2019

AFP Relaxnews
Model Cara Delevigne walks the runway during the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019. Picture: Getty Images

After kicking off at the beginning of September, Fashion Month ended Tuesday, October 2 in Paris, showcasing the key inspirations for spring/summer 2019 wardrobes.

From garments and fabrics to colours, cuts and proportions, designers pulled out all the stops to flatter the female form and shake off constraints this season.

Swaying from ramped-up femininity to androgynous silhouettes, women cut a more confident and determined figure than ever this season.

Take a look at some of the key trends in store for the spring/summer 2019 season.

1. Cycling shorts

Cycling shorts at Blumarine, Roberto Cavalli and Fila

2. Androgynous silhouettes

Androgynous silhouettes at Yohji Yamamoto, John Galliano and Givenchy

3. Feline prints

Feline prints at Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent and Elie Saab

4. Fluorescent green

Fluorescent green at Emporio Armani, Cristiano Burani and Off-White

5. Patchwork

Patchwork at Etro, Junya Watanabe and Coach

6. Mesh

Mesh at Christian Dior, Sonia Rykiel and John Galliano

7. Headscarves

Headscarves at Kate Spade New York, Pyer Moss and JW Anderson

8. See-through fabrics

See-through fabrics at Moschino, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Molly Goddard

9. Denim

Denim at Marco De Vincenzo, Isabel Marant and Balmain

10. Disco vibes

Disco vibes by Roberto Cavalli, Isabel Marant and Annakiki

11. Leather jackets

Leather jackets by Celine, Philipp Plein and Alexander McQueen

12. Asymmetrical designs

Asymmetrical designs at A.F.Vandevorst, AfterHomeWork and Genny

