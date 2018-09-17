Four things we’re definitely buying this spring

Spring is in full bloom and if you’re not sure what this means style-wise, then you’re in for a treat. We’ve rounded up the top four spring wardrobe must-haves to ensure you look fabulous.

Check them out now:

1. A marvellous midi dress

The perfect in-betweener, a midi dress looks gorgeous on all shapes and sizes. It goes without saying that you should opt for one that flatters your figure. Good choices include options that nip in or belt at the waist.

You can also take things to the next level by opting for a midi dress in a stunning print or eye-catching colour.

2. A denim shirt

Spring is all about layers, and a lightweight denim or chambray shirt is the perfect addition to your closet. You can wear it as is with a skirt, shorts or over leggings. In addition, you can also wear it as the top layer over a tank top, t-shirt or dress too.

Pictured above:

Green floral print midi dress with shoulder cut-out R139.95 Ackermans

Medium blue denim shirt R499 Woolworths

3. Embellished sandals

Since spring is the perfect time to show off pedicure perfect feet, you can’t go wrong with a pair of embellished sandals. You can opt for beaded, jewelled or sequinned options to make a statement. A touch of colour will also help liven up the look.

Read more: Stunning spring sandals in stores right now

4. A cross-body handbag

You have to add a structured cross-body bag to your wardrobe this season. It’s the perfect size to carry everything you need. You should go for a neutral colour and a structured shape for a fashion-forward look.

Pictured above:

Beaded mule sandals R99.99 Jet

Dusty pink shoulder bag with gold chain strap R149 Rage

Brought to you by All4Women