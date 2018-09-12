5 of the best red carpet looks from the 2018 Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival ended Saturday, September 8, leaving in its wake a red carpet full of chic and glamorous looks, worn by celebrities from the worlds of movies, fashion and beyond.

This year’s edition brought colour, sparkle and sexy cuts to the festival, often with suggestive slits or revealing necklines, nodding to Italian-style glamour.

Here’s a round-up of some of the best red carpet looks from the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone channeled a refined elegance in this subtly split embroidered Louis Vuitton gown.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett trod the Venice red carpet in a sumptuous black velvet Giorgio Armani Privé gown with a feather trim.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga turned heads on the red carpet at the “A Star is Born” premiere in an imposing Valentino Haute Couture feathered dress.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson shone in a long, red strapless Dior Haute Couture gown at the Suspiria movie premiere.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman attended the Vox Lux premiere in an elegant Gucci gown, covered entirely in gold sequins.

