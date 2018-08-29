Catwalk-approved eyeliner looks for spring

Autumn in South Africa may be drawing to a close, but don’t panic — the arrival of spring is the perfect excuse to brush up on the new season’s beauty trends.

Eyeliner was huge on the Autumn/Winter 2018 catwalks; here’s how you can channel the look come September.

Romantic

A well-executed feline flick is one of the most romantic makeup tricks in the book, and luckily, it is back in fashion.

Givenchy championed the approach during its Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show, giving its models a dreamily fluid, winged eyeliner look, while Guo Pei got even more artistic, using liner to create delicate patterns around the eye socket.

@coreytenold @givenchyofficial @clarewaightkeller A post shared by Francesca (@fransummers) on Jul 1, 2018 at 11:03pm PDT

At the ready-to-wear shows that took place earlier this year, Alberta Ferretti showcased a winged black eyeliner that ended in a perfect flourish, while Ermanno Scervino followed suit, focusing on the lower lash line for an edgier look.

Angular

Fearless, chunky eyeliner was a mainstay of the Haute Couture catwalks, with Fendi leading the way with a graphic take on the look that featured sharp angles and bold lines.

Giorgio Armani models had their eyes ringed precisely with kohl that was softened by a bloom of pink shadow, while Carven channelled a similar vibe at its Fall 2018 Ready-to-Wear show with matching bold, angular brows.

Saint Laurent gave things a modern twist, with the addition of silver metallic shadow dabbed at the inner corner of the eye.

Lived-in

For a rockier look, take a leaf out of Ronald Van Der Kemp’s Haute Couture book and opt for a smokey eye with bold, less precise liner.

Alternatively, make like the models at the Victoria/Tomas Fall 2018 Ready-to-Wear show, and rim your eyes with kohl for a more insouciant, lived-in glamour, or channel Max Mara, where the lived-in cat eyes were matched with disheveled party hairstyles for a playful aesthetic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.