Pet owners want the best for their pets, and we often buy them expensive food in the hope that they receive all the nutrients and vitamins necessary. But what if you can do more to supplement nutrients to ensure they live Tips to keep pets in peak health their best lives?

Here are some quick facts, according to Pets Web MD:

Cats and dogs are meat eaters, and need lots of protein for a strong heart, good vision and overall good health. Lean meats, even those purchased at the deli, are a perfect snack to liven up your pet’s meal. Do not feed them raw or fatty meat.

Whole grains and bread are good in small quantities, but again, refrain from anything raw and doughy, as this is not easily digestible. Cats like cooked corn, oats, brown rice and barley, and will even eat couscous. Dogs can be given brown rice, wholewheat bread or unsalted pretzels.

Both cats and dogs can eat fish, which contains omega-3 fatty acids, which help prevent all sorts of nasty disorders. As mentioned, be sure to serve it cooked, not raw. Tuna, salmon, prawns and herring are perfect. If you are opting for the fresher option of cooking the fish yourself, leave out salt, pepper and butter or oil. Keep it plain and simple.

Here are a list of things that could be toxic, in small and/or large quantities, if your pets get their paws on them:

Chocolate

Grapes and raisins

Onions and garlic

Macadamia nuts

Bread dough

Alcohol (obviously!)

Xylitol, an artificial sweetener found in sugar-free sweets and gum

Bones – rather stick to chew toys, as bones can splinter, or the raw meat on bones can contain disease-causing germs

Dairy products

Homemade treats are a healthy alternative to generic, store-bought snacks.

