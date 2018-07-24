5 Fast beauty treatments you can get in your lunch hour

We always seem to be busy and taking time out for ourselves is often only a once-in-a-while luxury. But why not make the most of your lunch break and try out one of these super fast beauty treatments that not only take less than an hour but will leave you feeling fabulous?

Get your hurrrr did: Sorbet Dry Bar

You can get your hair blow-dried and styled at one of Sorbet’s Dry Barsfrom R120. Depending on your area, booking may be essential especially during lunchtime. Find your nearest Dry Bar here. You can opt for different types of blow drying styles from super sleek to voluminous. You can also get braids (French plait or cornrows) or go for a curly or wavy look. And if you have the time, add The Squeeze, which is a R70 add-on for a 10-minute head massage – bliss.

Something to wink about: Brows and lashes

The Brow Bar offers a range of services like threading, tinting, shaping and extensions. To get your brows shaped, opt for threading which is fast (it takes about 5 minutes) and uses no chemicals. The service costs around R110.

Tinting your brows and lashes makes them appear bigger and helps define your face. The process takes between 10-15 minutes and costs R105 for an eyebrow tint and R115 for your brows. They do offer a threading and tint package for R265. The Brow Bar has stores in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban.

So smooth: Laser hair removal

Laser hair removal is a permanent hair removal treatment that requires at least eight treatments in one area done at 4-6 week intervals. The price depends largely on the area, but the bikini area starts at R700, underarm from R800 and legs from R1500 per session.

While you can’t technically get all eight sessions done in one lunch hour, each session takes about 15 minutes, depending on the size of the area. Skin Renewal has locations countrywide.

Flash your pearly whites: Teeth whitening

Teeth whitening is one of the most popular cosmetic dental procedures – so much so that most dental surgeries offer this service. First, ask your local dentist to see if they offer this service and what they charge. You can also find a dentist that offers teeth whitening here. Teeth whitening usually starts at about R3000 and goes up from there. A session will take just under an hour but be warned, you might experience tooth sensitivity and slight pain afterwards.

Put your best foot (or hand) forward: pedicures and manicures

Gelish is applied like regular nail polish but dries instantly under a lamp – making it perfect for a lunchtime pamper session. A gelish mani or pedi can last between 2-4 weeks depending on how quickly your nails grow and start at around R260 each. If you book both, you can get them done at the same time and be out of there in under 45 minutes flat. Book an appointment at Sorbet.

Brought to you by All4Women