Fitness and health 23.7.2018 08:42 am

Ask The Doctor: Bipolar disorder, migraines and contraceptives

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
Picture: iStock

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe shares advice on reader questions.

Dr Doctor

I would like to know the symptoms of bipolar and the behaviour of a person who has bipolar. Thanks.

Bipolar people generally fluctuate between being depressed and being manic. Depression would be feeling down, like in a hole, with severe sadness, not interested in anything and even being suicidal at times. The mania is the opposite, very high excitement, no sleep, bad judgments, sometimes as far as substance abuse. Only a psychiatrist can make the definitive diagnosis.

Dear Doctor

For the past eight to 10 years I suffered serious headache. I tried many medications that affect me really badly and I always feel ill. 

Please ask your doctor to rule out migraine, tension and other common causes of persistent headache. It might also help to do blood tests and brain scans to try find out what the cause is.

Dear Doctor

I am 56 years of age. Is there any contraceptive I can use different to the one I used at my lower age? Thanks.

There are many different types of contraceptives you can use. I am not sure which one you are currently on. The doctor needs to check out the risk factors like breast cancer, bleeding disorders, clotting disorders etc. They also need to check how far you are from menopause. Then they will be able to select the right contraception for you.

