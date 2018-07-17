Recipes: Energy bites and roasted tomato salad

Consumers are constantly looking for healthier ways to snack and according to Anna Klainbaum, food trend expert and writer, recipes for granola and oatmeal balls have become popular.

These bite-sized snacks are traditionally made with peanut butter, oats or granola, seeds and honey. They are often also packed with dried nuts, chocolate chips or shredded coconut.

Energy Bites

Ingredients

2½ cups Pouyoukas whole rolled oats

½ cup Pouyoukas pumpkin seeds

½ cup raisins

2 tablespoons Pouyoukas sunflower seeds

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup almond butter or peanut butter

1/3 cup honey 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

Method

1. Combine whole rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, raisins, sunflower seeds and cinnamon in large bowl. Stir in the nut butter, honey and vanilla until soft dough forms. Moisten hands and roll dough into balls.

2. Place in freezer for 20 minutes to set, then serve or store in the fridge.

If energy bites aren’t enough , and you want to take clean eating to the max try this roasted tomato and black-eyed bean salad.

Ingredients

500g Rosa tomatoes 2 garlic cloves, chopped

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) dried red chilli flakes

2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 cups cooked Pouyoukas black-eyed beans

5 spring onions, finely chopped

1 large handful fresh coriander, chopped

100 ml fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil

1 small red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

Method