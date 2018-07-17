 
Lifestyle 17.7.2018 09:32 am

Recipes: Energy bites and roasted tomato salad

Citizen Reporter

If you want a quick snack but don’t want to pound on the calories, we have you covered.

Consumers are constantly looking for healthier ways to snack and according to Anna Klainbaum, food trend expert and writer, recipes for granola and oatmeal balls have become popular.

These bite-sized snacks are traditionally made with peanut butter, oats or granola, seeds and honey. They are often also packed with dried nuts, chocolate chips or shredded coconut.

Energy Bites

Ingredients

  • 2½ cups Pouyoukas whole rolled oats
  • ½ cup Pouyoukas pumpkin seeds
  • ½ cup raisins
  • 2 tablespoons Pouyoukas sunflower seeds
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • ½ cup almond butter or peanut butter
  • 1/3 cup honey 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

Method

  • 1. Combine whole rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, raisins, sunflower seeds and cinnamon in large bowl. Stir in the nut butter, honey and vanilla until soft dough forms. Moisten hands and roll dough into balls.
  • 2. Place in freezer for 20 minutes to set, then serve or store in the fridge.

If energy bites aren’t enough , and you want to take clean eating to the max try this roasted tomato and black-eyed bean salad.

Ingredients

  • 500g Rosa tomatoes 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) dried red chilli flakes
  • 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 4 cups cooked Pouyoukas black-eyed beans
  • 5 spring onions, finely chopped
  • 1 large handful fresh coriander, chopped
  • 100 ml fresh lime juice
  • 3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil
  • 1 small red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

Method

  • 1. Place the tomatoes, garlic, chilli flakes and olive oil on a large baking tray. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper and toss.
  • 2. Roast in a preheated 220°C oven for 15-20 minutes until the tomatoes have softened.
  • 3. Remove from the oven and set aside. In a large bowl, combine the black eyed beans, spring onions, coriander, lime juice, olive oil and red chilli.
  • 4. Add the roasted tomatoes. Mix well and serve at room temperature.
