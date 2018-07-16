Ask The Doctor: Red wine and pregnancy

Dear doctor, I’m seven months pregnant, can I drink a glass of red wine a month?

One glass once a month does not sound unreasonable. The only problem is that there is not enough scientific evidence to confirm the safety or danger of one glass a month.

Foetal alcohol syndrome has mostly been seen in babies whose mothers consumed alcohol in moderate to high amounts. The syndrome can also present quite subtly with just behavioural abnormalities. And the syndrome is usually related to drinking alcohol in the first three months of pregnancy.

Dear doctor, Is it true that when a baby sticks a thumb in your stomach while you are pregnant he or she is feeling emotional?

No one can say for sure whether babies have any kind of emotions while in the uterus. Just rest assured there is nothing wrong with a bit of thumb sucking here and there.

Dear doctor, How do I know if my elderly father is suffering from dementia?

Dementia is a group of conditions where you see impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgment.

Symptoms will include forgetfulness, limited social skills and thinking ability so impaired, it interferes with daily functioning. If you see any of these changes in your father it might be dementia. You are, however, not equipped to make a definite diagnosis. If you suspect it, take him to a doctor for a definitive diagnosis.

