How to make your perfume last longer

If you’re never fully dressed without perfume, then making it last longer is important.

But before we get into hacks to make your fragrance last longer, you need to know about the different types of fragrance as each has different concentrations and therefore staying power.

What is the difference between eau de toilette (EDT) and eau de parfum (EDP)?

Parfum has the highest fragrance composition, typically between 20-30%, and it lasts the longest, usually 6 to 8 hours.

has the highest fragrance composition, typically between 20-30%, and it lasts the longest, usually 6 to 8 hours. Eau de parfum (EDP) has a concentration of fragrance between 15-20% and lasts for about 4 to 5 hours.

has a concentration of fragrance between 15-20% and lasts for about 4 to 5 hours. Eau de toilette (EDT) has a lower concertation of fragrance which is between 5-15% and lasts for about 2 to 4 hours.

In general, the higher the concentration of fragrance, the less needs to be used, the longer it lasts and the more expensive it is.

Here’s how to make your favourite fragrance last longer:

Don’t store your perfume on your dresser or in your bathroom

Perfume lasts longer if stored in a cool dark place that doesn’t change in temperature. The sun is not your friend when it comes to fragrance, so avoid displaying bottles near a window.

The best place to store perfume would be in a cupboard or drawer. Some experts even suggest keeping perfume in your fridge!

Apply unscented lotion before you spray perfume

This will help the perfume molecules stick to your skin for longer. We really like Clicks Aqueous Body Lotion, R32.99 which is fragrance and colourant free.

Spray perfume on your pulse points for maximum effect

Your pulse points are warmer than the rest of your body and this heat helps to release the scent. Spray behind your ear, on your throat, on the inside of your wrist and elbow and behind your knee.

Don’t rub your wrists together after spraying perfume

While you may have seen this move in the movies, this actually breaks down the molecules and reduces the scent!

Your hair will hold the scent for longer

Spray onto a brush and brush through your hair to ensure the fragrance is distributed evenly, or spray and walk into it. Never apply perfume directly to your hair as this could dry it out.

Perfume to go

If you don’t want to carry around a perfume bottle or waste too much of it reapplying, spray some fragrance onto an earbud and place in a sealed plastic bag. When you need a touch of fragrance, simply remove and apply to your pulse points. This is also perfect for a night out.

Perfume almost empty? Don’t throw the bottle away

Pour the last bit of perfume into an unscented lotion or mix with Vaseline to make a scented lotion that can be dabbed onto your wrists.

Brought to you by All4Women