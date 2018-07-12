Comics’ Choice nominees announced

The nominees for this year’s Savanna Comic’s Choice Awards have been announced at the Goliath Comedy Club in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.
A field of 272 South African comics entered to try and bag one of the 10 awards, with 53 comedians from around the continent placed their hat in the ring for the Savanna Pan-African Comic of the Year.
This year sees a brand new category announced in the form of the Comedy G Award, which aims to celebrate comedy industry veterans.
“[The Comedy G Award] recognises the comedians who produce great comedy night after night; the ones who simply grab the mic and work the room,” the organisers said in a statement.
“There is an element of luck in getting exposure as a top comic, talent doesn’t always get you to the table – the Comedy “G” is a reminder of the giants whose shoulders the lucky few get to stand on.”
The comedians in the running for awards are as follows:
Comedy G Award
- David Kau
- Marc Lottering
- Loyiso Gola
- Alan Committie
- Celeste Ntuli
Savanna Newcomer Of The Year
- Bongani Dube
- Lindy Johnson
- Tsitsi Chiumya
- Gilli Apter
- Nonto Rubushe
Next Level Award
- Eric Jansen
- Phil de Lange
- Thabiso Mhlongo
- CHIK ALJOY
- Ebenhaezer Dibakwane
The Native Tongue Award
- Skhumba Hlophe
- Thapelo King Flat
- Celeste Ntuli
- Mashabela Galane
- Siya Seya
The Flying Solo Award
- Carvin Goldstone
- Celeste Ntuli
- Loyiso Gola
- Alfred Adriaan
- Skhumba Hlophe
The Comic’s Pen Award
- Kagiso Lediga
- Christopher Steenkamp
- Thenjiwe Moseley
- Lazola Gola
- “Happy Hour” by Dalin Oliver & Carl Weber
Best Friend Of Comedy Award
- On Fire Comedy
- Goliath Comedy Club
- Gino Fernandez
- #ER Comedy What What
- #BlacksOnly – David Kau
The Gamechanger Award
- Carvin Goldstone
- Skhumba Hlophe
- Loyiso Gola
- Celeste Ntuli
- Kagiso Lediga
The Savanna Comic Of The Year Award
- Carvin Goldstone
- Mpho Modikoane
- Alfred Adriaan
- Skhumba Hlophe
- Robby Collin
The Savanna Pan-African Comic Of The Year
- Basketmouth (Nigeria)
- Carl Joshua Ncube (Zimbabwe)
- Kansiime Anne Entertainer (Uganda)
- Salvado (Uganda)
- Charles Manase (Botswana)
As always, the Comics’ Choice Awards is also offering the Chatz Connect Award, which is the only award on the list that’s open to public vote. If you want to cast your vote for one of the nominees, text the nominee’s unique code to 45757. Voters can cast up to 50 votes. Each SMS is charged at R1.50 and errors will be billed. Free minutes do not apply. The nominees are as follows:
Chatz Connect Award
- Abuti Lolo, unique code 83990
- Summary, unique code 92210
- Teboho Theoha, unique code 07402
- Pele-Pele Mchunu, unique code 94231
- Kwanda Radebe, unique code 24635
Finally, Pieter-Dirk Uys will receive the Comics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award. Pieter’s alter-ego Evita Bezuidenhout has been a comedy staple in South Africa for the last 40 years, and his work as a political satirist has been invaluable. Pieter Dirk-Uys, we salute you!
The awards will take place on September 8th at The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City.