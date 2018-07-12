Comics’ Choice nominees announced

The nominees for this year’s Savanna Comic’s Choice Awards have been announced at the Goliath Comedy Club in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

A field of 272 South African comics entered to try and bag one of the 10 awards, with 53 comedians from around the continent placed their hat in the ring for the Savanna Pan-African Comic of the Year.

This year sees a brand new category announced in the form of the Comedy G Award, which aims to celebrate comedy industry veterans.

“[The Comedy G Award] recognises the comedians who produce great comedy night after night; the ones who simply grab the mic and work the room,” the organisers said in a statement.

“There is an element of luck in getting exposure as a top comic, talent doesn’t always get you to the table – the Comedy “G” is a reminder of the giants whose shoulders the lucky few get to stand on.”

The comedians in the running for awards are as follows:

Comedy G Award

David Kau

Marc Lottering

Loyiso Gola

Alan Committie

Celeste Ntuli

Savanna Newcomer Of The Year

Bongani Dube

Lindy Johnson

Tsitsi Chiumya

Gilli Apter

Nonto Rubushe

Next Level Award

Eric Jansen

Phil de Lange

Thabiso Mhlongo

CHIK ALJOY

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane

The Native Tongue Award

Skhumba Hlophe

Thapelo King Flat

Celeste Ntuli

Mashabela Galane

Siya Seya

The Flying Solo Award

Carvin Goldstone

Celeste Ntuli

Loyiso Gola

Alfred Adriaan

Skhumba Hlophe

The Comic’s Pen Award

Kagiso Lediga

Christopher Steenkamp

Thenjiwe Moseley

Lazola Gola

“Happy Hour” by Dalin Oliver & Carl Weber

Best Friend Of Comedy Award

On Fire Comedy

Goliath Comedy Club

Gino Fernandez

#ER Comedy What What

#BlacksOnly – David Kau



The Gamechanger Award

Carvin Goldstone

Skhumba Hlophe

Loyiso Gola

Celeste Ntuli

Kagiso Lediga

The Savanna Comic Of The Year Award

Carvin Goldstone

Mpho Modikoane

Alfred Adriaan

Skhumba Hlophe

Robby Collin

The Savanna Pan-African Comic Of The Year

Basketmouth (Nigeria)

Carl Joshua Ncube (Zimbabwe)

Kansiime Anne Entertainer (Uganda)

Salvado (Uganda)

Charles Manase (Botswana)

As always, the Comics’ Choice Awards is also offering the Chatz Connect Award, which is the only award on the list that’s open to public vote. If you want to cast your vote for one of the nominees, text the nominee’s unique code to 45757. Voters can cast up to 50 votes. Each SMS is charged at R1.50 and errors will be billed. Free minutes do not apply. The nominees are as follows:

Chatz Connect Award

Abuti Lolo, unique code 83990

Summary, unique code 92210

Teboho Theoha, unique code 07402

Pele-Pele Mchunu, unique code 94231

Kwanda Radebe, unique code 24635

Finally, Pieter-Dirk Uys will receive the Comics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award. Pieter’s alter-ego Evita Bezuidenhout has been a comedy staple in South Africa for the last 40 years, and his work as a political satirist has been invaluable. Pieter Dirk-Uys, we salute you!

The awards will take place on September 8th at The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City.