Recipe: Tartiflette

In celebration of the Tour de France (and Bastille Day this weekend) well-known wine- and food-pairing expert Katinka van Niekerk has devised a series of French-inspired recipes to reflect cuisine and ingredients.
Tartiflette is a classic French bistro dish often served in the Alps. There is no definite recipe for it, although rural French villagers will argue otherwise; that theirs is the proper way. This is how the Bornandins in Le Grand-Bornand prepare it.
- Ingredients
2 medium waxy potatoes, about 350 grams
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 175 grams rindless, smoked back bacon, cut into 1cm strips
- 100 grams Reblochon cheese (the cheese that is traditionally used, but if you cannot find it, use a ripe Brie). Cut the cheese into 1½-cm cubes (including the rind)
- 100 ml double cream
- 25 grams fresh, white bread crumbs (easily prepared in a food processor)
Method
- 1. Peel and thickly slice the potatoes into about 1.5cm slices. Boil them in salted water for 6 to 8 minutes until just tender, then drain and set aside. Heat the oil in a large frying pan.
- 2. Fry the onion over medium heat for 5 minutes until it becomes transparent. Add the bacon to the pan and carry on frying for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally until the onion turns lightly golden.
- 3. With a slotted spoon, remove the onion and bacon from the pan to a bowl, leaving as much fat in the pan as possible.
- 4. Heat the grill to high. Add the potatoes to the pan and brown briefly in the fat. If your potatoes are on the floury side they may break up or stick a bit, but it is not a problem; just keep everything moving to avoid burnt bits. Return the onion and the bacon to the pan and lightly mix everything together. Nestle the cubes of cheese among the potatoes and bacon, then drizzle with the cream. Evenly scatter over the breadcrumbs.
- 5. Protect the pan handle with foil if necessary and grill for 5 minutes until lightly browned and just on the point of bubbling. Dish up with a wide spatula.
- 6. This is a filling dish that needs only a crisp green salad and fresh, crisp wine. Serve it with a glass of chenin blanc from the Nederburg 56Hundred range.