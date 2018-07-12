Recipe: Tartiflette

In celebration of the Tour de France (and Bastille Day this weekend) well-known wine- and food-pairing expert Katinka van Niekerk has devised a series of French-inspired recipes to reflect cuisine and ingredients.

Tartiflette is a classic French bistro dish often served in the Alps. There is no definite recipe for it, although rural French villagers will argue otherwise; that theirs is the proper way. This is how the Bornandins in Le Grand-Bornand prepare it.

Ingredients

2 medium waxy potatoes, about 350 grams 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, sliced

175 grams rindless, smoked back bacon, cut into 1cm strips

100 grams Reblochon cheese (the cheese that is traditionally used, but if you cannot find it, use a ripe Brie). Cut the cheese into 1½-cm cubes (including the rind)

100 ml double cream

25 grams fresh, white bread crumbs (easily prepared in a food processor)

Method