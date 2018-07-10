Lock, stock and wine barrel: make wine time recycling time

The war against plastic is waging on, but that doesn’t mean you’re off the hook because you’re drinking from lovely glass bottles.

Once you’ve finished your wine, why not help recycling by separating it at the source? If you live in Johannesburg, this month it became mandatory to separate recyclable packaging at source (that means your home).

So, you can also be a bit of a green warrior and make your wine time recycle time. (if you enjoy beer, whiskey or gin, you are obviously encouraged to do the same.)

According to The Glass Recycling Company recycling should be an important part of everyone’s daily lives in order to make a lasting impact on the environment.

And if you live in Johannesburg, the city will distribute bags to households in individual colours with material names printed on it: plastics, for example will be green with the word “plastic” printed on it.

Tips on how to separate at source: