 
menu
Lifestyle 7.7.2018 02:20 pm

Celebs in helicopters and sportscars, and all the July fashion

Citizen reporter
Sizakele Madlala (L) and Terrilyn Row pose for a photograph at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Sizakele Madlala (L) and Terrilyn Row pose for a photograph at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

This year’s event was themed ‘Timeless’, so some went back in time for inspiration, others wore their time, and a few were just there on time.

The theme for this year’s Vodacon Durban July was “Timeless”, and many interpreted this by incorporating timepieces, especially big clocks, into their outfits.

Twitter picked up on some of Mzansi’s bigger celebs really splashing out, while The Citizen’s Nigel Sibanda was taking snaps of racegoers at Greyville.

Take a look at all the glitz and glam below:

https://twitter.com/baby_k_m/status/1015564984066170881

Nomonde Ntombela pose for a photograph at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition during the Durban July 2018. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Shere Steemkam pose for a photograph at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Mado Smalli pose for a photograph at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Nelo Naicker pose for a photograph at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Samkelisiwe Kotelana pose for a photograph at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Neliswa Hlatshwayo pose for a photograph at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Lorna Armoogam shows off a facinator pose for a photograph at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Nozipho Zuma pose for a photograph at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Fashion Designer Lindo Mathebula shows her designs at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Fashion Designer Lindo Mathebula shows her designs at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Zotha Sangoma pose for a photograph at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Terrilyn Row pose for a photograph at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Vjnal Debideen pose for a photograph at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition during the Durban July 2018. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Courtney Henning (R) and Pierre Retief pose for a photograph at Greyville race course in Duban, 7 July 2018, at a Fashion Parade competition during the Durban July 2018. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Related Stories
10 catwalk queens you’ve probably never heard of 23.7.2018
Burberry in spotlight after admitting burning unsold stock worth R505 million 22.7.2018
How to make your leggings last longer 16.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.