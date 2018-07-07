Celebs in helicopters and sportscars, and all the July fashion

The theme for this year’s Vodacon Durban July was “Timeless”, and many interpreted this by incorporating timepieces, especially big clocks, into their outfits.
Twitter picked up on some of Mzansi’s bigger celebs really splashing out, while The Citizen’s Nigel Sibanda was taking snaps of racegoers at Greyville.
Take a look at all the glitz and glam below:
David Tlale and DJ Zinhle arrived in a chopper dressed in Tlale's RED collection. #DurbanJuly #VDJ2018 pic.twitter.com/WGPht28Ljo
— The Crave (@TheCraveSA) July 7, 2018
Let’s ….. ????#vdj2018 #durbanjuly ????: @antherline ????: @celestemakeup ????????♀️: @hailucys @hairarttabs pic.twitter.com/XYHvZHEWBH
— Mo Setumo (@_Motsoaledi) July 7, 2018
DJ Tira. #DurbanJuly2018 #DurbanJuly #VDJ2018 pic.twitter.com/v1McJRrEP2
— The Crave (@TheCraveSA) July 7, 2018
BANYISE MALUMMEZZ????????????????????DURBAN JULY FEVER???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/j9xVKwv7bb
— Pinky Smalest #UHP???????? (@NtombiyenkosiS3) July 6, 2018
TGOM looking stunning in Red @VodacomDbnJuly #VDJ2018 #DurbanJuly #DurbanJuly18 pic.twitter.com/OSnrdQoEhf
— Paparazzi Msanzi (@PaparazziMsanzi) July 7, 2018
https://twitter.com/baby_k_m/status/1015564984066170881
Kim Jayde dressed by Casey Jeanne. #DurbanJuly2018 #DurbanJuly #VDJ2018 pic.twitter.com/ZP7XhyXDYh
— The Crave (@TheCraveSA) July 7, 2018
Proverb and Liesl Laurie #DurbanJuly #DurbanJuly2018 pic.twitter.com/qoXGMzUhN6
— The Crave (@TheCraveSA) July 7, 2018