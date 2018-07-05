Not in Durban for the July? Go racing in Jozi

If you’re looking to enjoy a race day in Jozi because you missed the boat in booking your trip to Durban to celebrate the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday, then head to Turffontein Racecourse at 11am for an action-packed day of racing.

Eleven races are carded for the day, excluding the main attraction, which will have you fighting for air amidst all the excitement of who will win this year’s R4.5 million Vodacom Durban July.

Entrance to the course is R50 for adults (which includes a R30 voucher) while under-18s get in free. There are a variety of hospitality options available for the whole family.

The Aquanaut Room, located stand side with views of the straight and the parade ring, caters for up to 500 guests and tickets are selling fast. A three-course buffet at R495 per person and an afternoon of action-packed entertainment will be hard to beat.

Dress in your best and experience the thrill of horse racing. For the less formal patrons, why not book the City Deck and Furious Room at R295 per person? It’s a beautiful, covered, outdoor venue where you can almost feel the ground shake as the horses come galloping down the straight towards the finish line.

If it’s opulence that you’re after, the Racing, It’s A Rush Members’ Lounge is the place to be. General access is R200 per person but there are two packages available: the silver and gold packages offer drinks, fine dining and live entertainment .

There is a strict dress code in the Member’s Lounge – for gents jackets or blazers are a must. For ladies, wear your best ensemble.

