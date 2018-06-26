 
menu
Lifestyle 26.6.2018 12:48 pm

10 key menswear trends for spring/summer 2019

AFP Relaxnews
Isabel Benenato / Giorgio Armani / CMMN SWDN Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA / FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP

Isabel Benenato / Giorgio Armani / CMMN SWDN Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA / FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP

Menswear will embracing prints as well as short shorts and denim.

With Paris menswear week all wrapped up as of Sunday, June 24, it’s time to take stock of the key trends and inspirations in store for the spring/summer 2019 season.

If one thing’s for sure, it’s that sportswear will still be riding high in SS19 fashion, with loose-cut pieces, zips, pockets, hoods and sneakers.

Menswear will also be embracing prints, coming in all kinds of shapes and sizes for summer 2019, as well as short shorts — sometimes worn with long socks — and denim.

1. Mini-shorts

2. Orange

Around the orange #HermesHomme

A post shared by Hermès official account (@hermes) on

3. Denim

4. Stripes

5. Prints

6. Rainwear

7. Bare chests

@acnestudios by @marcforne today ! #parisfashionweek #pfw #fhcm #ss19

A post shared by Paris Fashion Week (@parisfashionweek) on

8. Military

https://www.instagram.com/p/BkLooRZgYHe/?hl=en&taken-by=dsquared2

9. Long socks

10. White

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
10 catwalk queens you’ve probably never heard of 23.7.2018
Burberry in spotlight after admitting burning unsold stock worth R505 million 22.7.2018
How to make your leggings last longer 16.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.