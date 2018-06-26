10 key menswear trends for spring/summer 2019

With Paris menswear week all wrapped up as of Sunday, June 24, it’s time to take stock of the key trends and inspirations in store for the spring/summer 2019 season.
If one thing’s for sure, it’s that sportswear will still be riding high in SS19 fashion, with loose-cut pieces, zips, pockets, hoods and sneakers.
Menswear will also be embracing prints, coming in all kinds of shapes and sizes for summer 2019, as well as short shorts — sometimes worn with long socks — and denim.
1. Mini-shorts
2. Orange
3. Denim
4. Stripes
5. Prints
LOOK #14 SLICK TRASH @LIAM__HODGES SS19 #NEWGEN @BRITISHFASHIONCOUNCIL STYLING @HARRY_LAMBERT @BRYANTARTISTS CASTING @MISCHANOT @11CASTING SET DESIGN @LOUIS.GIBSON HAIR @MATTMULHALL @FUDGEHAIR SKIN @JENNYCOOMBSMAKEUP @STREETERSLDN SOUNDTRACK @NICK.ISO @FILAUK X @LIAM__HODGES EYEWEAR @ACEANDTATE #LFWM #SLICKTRASH #LIAMHODGES @EXPOSURELONDON / @PETERCRYER
6. Rainwear
SS19 sees the introduction of a new collaboration with @Timberland. The collection presents runway pieces REMADE from original 1980s classic Timberland outerwear, sourced in flea markets and vintage shops, then deconstructed and intelligently reconstructed to make completely new archetypes. A broadened range of RECYCLED and REDUCED pieces will launch globally for Winter 2018 ♻️ – #ChristopherRaeburn #Timberland #RemadeInEngland #RaeburnSS19
7. Bare chests
8. Military
https://www.instagram.com/p/BkLooRZgYHe/?hl=en&taken-by=dsquared2
9. Long socks
LOOK #8 SLICK TRASH @LIAM__HODGES SS19 #NEWGEN @BRITISHFASHIONCOUNCIL STYLING @HARRY_LAMBERT @BRYANTARTISTS CASTING @MISCHANOT @11CASTING SET DESIGN @LOUIS.GIBSON HAIR @MATTMULHALL @FUDGEHAIR SKIN @JENNYCOOMBSMAKEUP @STREETERSLDN SOUNDTRACK @NICK.ISO @FILAUK X @LIAM__HODGES EYEWEAR @ACEANDTATE #LFWM #SLICKTRASH #LIAMHODGES @EXPOSURELONDON / @PETERCRYER
10. White
For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.