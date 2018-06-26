10 key menswear trends for spring/summer 2019

With Paris menswear week all wrapped up as of Sunday, June 24, it’s time to take stock of the key trends and inspirations in store for the spring/summer 2019 season.

If one thing’s for sure, it’s that sportswear will still be riding high in SS19 fashion, with loose-cut pieces, zips, pockets, hoods and sneakers.

Menswear will also be embracing prints, coming in all kinds of shapes and sizes for summer 2019, as well as short shorts — sometimes worn with long socks — and denim.

1. Mini-shorts

2. Orange

Around the orange #HermesHomme A post shared by Hermès official account (@hermes) on Jun 23, 2018 at 4:01pm PDT

3. Denim

4. Stripes

5. Prints

6. Rainwear

7. Bare chests

8. Military

https://www.instagram.com/p/BkLooRZgYHe/?hl=en&taken-by=dsquared2

9. Long socks

10. White

