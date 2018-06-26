Recipe: Baked Potato with Creamy Chicken

Ingredients

4 potatoes 15ml oil 15ml oil

1 small onion, peeled and diced

1 garlic clove, crushed

350g chicken fillets, sliced

½ green pepper, deseeded and diced

½ red pepper, deseeded and diced

250ml readymade white sauce

50g + 50g cheddar cheese, grated salt and milled black pepper

To serve: side salad

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180oC. Rub the potatoes with 15ml oil and wrap in foil. Bake in the oven for 60 to 80 minutes, or until the potatoes are crispy on the outside and cooked on the inside.

2. Make a crisscross in each potato, don’t cut all of the way through. Divide the creamy chicken mixture between each baked potato and top with the remaining 50g of cheese.

3. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes. Serve at once with a side salad.

4. Creamy Chicken heat the oil in a pan and fry the onion for 3-4 minutes over a medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Increase the heat and fry the chicken for 4-5 minutes.

5. Add the peppers and cook for 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the white sauce and 50g of the cheese. Season with salt and pepper.

