Here’s how models make soccer kits look stylish

With the FIFA World Cup now underway in Russia, a host of models — mainly Brazilian models — are flying the flag for their home teams on social media.

Still, a soccer jersey isn’t the easiest of garments to wear with style. To avoid a fashion red card, here’s how Alessandra Ambrosio, Izabel Goulart, Isabeli Fontana and Rachel Legrain-Trapani stay chic while rocking their team colors.

Sporty chic like Alessandra Ambrosio

The Brazilian model and avid soccer supporter, Alessandra Ambrosio, is always ready to fly the flag for the Seleção. As soon as the World Cup opened, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a shot of herself on social media in a sporty outfit, featuring the colors of Brazil, posing with a vintage soccer ball in her hands.

She cleverly paired this sporty look with chic details like jewellery — a bracelet and earrings — and sophisticated makeup. The model has been regularly posting photos of herself in the colors of the Brazil national team since the 2018 World Cup kicked off, June 14.

Sexy like Izabel Goulart

Although currently dating the German international, Kevin Trapp, the Brazilian model, Izabel Goulart, stayed true to her roots in her home team’s colors.

For Brazil’s match against Switzerland, June 17, the model posed in front of her TV, a few minutes before kick-off, in ultra-sexy look outfit of denim hotpants and a crop top in the colors of Brazil.

French chic like Rachel Legrain-Trapani

The former Miss France and model is currently dating the French international, Benjamin Pavard — all the more reason to slip into a French team jersey for Les Bleus’ match against Australia, June 16.

The model kept it simple to celebrate France’s victory in the national team’s shirt. A simple look, worn with style and accompanied by a more polished makeup look, flying the flag for that much-envied blend of effortless French chic.

Laid-back like Isabeli Fontana

Brazilian model, Isabeli Fontana, chose a different way of supporting her team. Instead of wearing an official jersey, the model rocked the colors of the Seleção in a simple, classic outfit, matching a green loose-cut T-shirt with yellow shorts.

A simple but effective look for cheering on the Brazil national team in their first match of the contest against Switzerland. Watch and learn, soccer fans.

