Ask The Doctor

Dear Doctor

I have a recurring earache with a small sore on the outer part of my ears. What do you think could be causing this?

A recurring earache should definitely be checked out by a doctor. An infection in the ear or throat can cause this. It could also be related to the sore you talk about, depending on what it is. Please visit your doctor or ENT specialist and get a thorough investigation.

Dear Doctor

My son has a continuous runny nose, even in summer. At first I thought it was a cold he picked up from creche but it seems this cold doesn’t stop. What should I do?

If unrelated to coughing and fever, it could be allergic rhinitis or even sinusitis, especially if it is weather related. Please take your son to a paediatrician so tests can be run and an appropriate treatment given.

Dear Doctor

Every time I shave my head, which is once a week, I get black spots on my scalp. They are dry and scaly and don’t disappear until I grow my hair. What could be causing these?

Unfortunately, shaving has side-effects, razor bumps, and these later develop into dark spots. The dark spots are usually quite difficult to get rid of. They are dead skin cells. You can exfoliate your skin at home using a salt or sugar body scrub to rub away the dead skin cells. Another exfoliation option is to use chemical exfoliant scrubs. If these give you no joy, please see a dermatologist.