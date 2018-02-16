 
menu
Lifestyle 16.2.2018 01:43 pm

10 nail art designs to celebrate the month of love

Boitumelo Masihleho
Picture: Supplied

Picture: Supplied

Had your fill of chocolates, fluffy toys and bottles of wine to commemorate the month of love?

Love-themed manicures are a great way to show your nails some love throughout the year, so here’s some inspiration.

These loved up nail art designs are perfect for showing off your love, or properly celebrating your singledom.

1. Kiss Prints

Make it look like someone with teeny tiny lips has planted cute little kisses on your nails.

2. Half-moon red

Half-moon is a new take on the classic French manicure, and it’s a perfect nail design without being too obvious.

A post shared by Paintbox (@paintboxnails) on

3. Very punny

What could be cuter than a sweet message with a great pun on your nails?

A post shared by Alice (@onenailtorulethemall) on

4. Dainty bows

These Tiffany & Co inspired nails are a great way to hint a special gift to your significant other.

5. All about the heart

Putting hearts on your nails is a common nail design, but doing it this way really sets you apart.

6. Pink glitter magic

Glittery nails are a fun way to make your manicure pop. It looks even better with a nail that’s got something different to the rest.

7. Pink negative space

Negative spaces are the latest nail trend, and it looks even more romantic in baby pink.

A post shared by cürBAR® (@thecurbar) on

8. Smell the roses

Floral nails are in and what better flower to pretty up your manicure than the lover’s classic, roses?

9. Love is love

Show your love for all with a rainbow nail!

10. Spell it out

This glittery manicure, inspired by Scrabble, is a fun way to be quite literal about the most romantic time of the year.

A post shared by Nail It! Magazine (@nailitmag) on

Brought to you by All4Women

Sexy foods for the month of love

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
The catwalk beauty looks kicking off NY Fashion Week 9.2.2018
Purple reign: The hottest new celebrity eyeshadow trend 8.2.2018
5 Vaseline beauty secrets you need to know 7.2.2018

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.