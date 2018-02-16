10 nail art designs to celebrate the month of love

Love-themed manicures are a great way to show your nails some love throughout the year, so here’s some inspiration.
These loved up nail art designs are perfect for showing off your love, or properly celebrating your singledom.
1. Kiss Prints
Make it look like someone with teeny tiny lips has planted cute little kisses on your nails.
2. Half-moon red
Half-moon is a new take on the classic French manicure, and it’s a perfect nail design without being too obvious.
3. Very punny
What could be cuter than a sweet message with a great pun on your nails?
4. Dainty bows
These Tiffany & Co inspired nails are a great way to hint a special gift to your significant other.
5. All about the heart
Putting hearts on your nails is a common nail design, but doing it this way really sets you apart.
6. Pink glitter magic
Glittery nails are a fun way to make your manicure pop. It looks even better with a nail that’s got something different to the rest.
7. Pink negative space
Negative spaces are the latest nail trend, and it looks even more romantic in baby pink.
8. Smell the roses
Floral nails are in and what better flower to pretty up your manicure than the lover’s classic, roses?
9. Love is love
Show your love for all with a rainbow nail!
10. Spell it out
This glittery manicure, inspired by Scrabble, is a fun way to be quite literal about the most romantic time of the year.
