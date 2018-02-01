Xitsonga magazine set to launch soon

Shangazine, an online/blog magazine aimed at celebrating the Xitsonga culture and providing news in their language is set to launch soon.

“It is a fresh and brand new lifestyle magazine that aims to celebrate Xitsonga as a world-class culture. This online title gathers inspiration from Xitsonga people and spreads it across the globe in an attempt to promote the tribe’s contemporary and traditional way of living,” said creator Hlulani Masingi.

The name was derived from the words “Shangaan and magazine”.