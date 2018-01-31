 
Lifestyle 31.1.2018 04:41 pm

The hottest beauty looks from the 60th Grammy Awards

AFP Relaxnews
Ashanti at the 60th Grammy Awards. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

Ashanti offered up a masterclass in monochrome makeup.

The red carpet was awash with dazzling beauty looks at the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony in New York on Sunday night.

Here are five of the most striking.

Janelle Monae

A post shared by LAPP (@lappthebrand) on


A sleek blonde crop with visible roots and a smoky eye with a colorful twist formed the basis of Janelle Monae’s striking look, with a glossy nude lip and plenty of bling adding extra polish to the end result.

Ashanti


Ashanti offered up a masterclass in monochrome makeup, teaming her metallic gown with a flawlessly smooth golden eyeshadow and lipstick. Bejeweled nails and a chunky gold ring completed the look.

Andra Day


Singer Andra Day was another star to opt for matchy-matchy makeup and fashion, rocking a killer combination of lavender eyeshadow and scarlet lipstick, with a stunning beehive thrown in for good measure.

Hailee Steinfeld

A post shared by Cosset Moi (@cossetmoi) on


Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld stood out from the crowd with a ethereal wash of aquamarine eyeshadow and relaxed, beachy waves.

Alicia Keys


Superstar Alicia Keys once again flew the flag for natural beauty, with a stunning makeup-free red carpet look that comprised a glowing complexion and elegant braided pigtails.

Scene-stealing hairstyles from the 60th Grammy Awards

