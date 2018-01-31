The hottest beauty looks from the 60th Grammy Awards

The red carpet was awash with dazzling beauty looks at the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony in New York on Sunday night.

Here are five of the most striking.

Janelle Monae

A post shared by LAPP (@lappthebrand) on Jan 29, 2018 at 2:07am PST



A sleek blonde crop with visible roots and a smoky eye with a colorful twist formed the basis of Janelle Monae’s striking look, with a glossy nude lip and plenty of bling adding extra polish to the end result.

Ashanti

A post shared by Film Director Kerry E. Wagner (@kerryewagner) on Jan 28, 2018 at 6:13pm PST



Ashanti offered up a masterclass in monochrome makeup, teaming her metallic gown with a flawlessly smooth golden eyeshadow and lipstick. Bejeweled nails and a chunky gold ring completed the look.

Andra Day

A post shared by New African Woman Magazine (@newafricanwoman) on Jan 29, 2018 at 7:02pm PST



Singer Andra Day was another star to opt for matchy-matchy makeup and fashion, rocking a killer combination of lavender eyeshadow and scarlet lipstick, with a stunning beehive thrown in for good measure.

Hailee Steinfeld

A post shared by Cosset Moi (@cossetmoi) on Jan 30, 2018 at 1:13pm PST



Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld stood out from the crowd with a ethereal wash of aquamarine eyeshadow and relaxed, beachy waves.

Alicia Keys

A post shared by Gene Juarez Salons & Spas (@genejuarez) on Jan 29, 2018 at 6:58pm PST



Superstar Alicia Keys once again flew the flag for natural beauty, with a stunning makeup-free red carpet look that comprised a glowing complexion and elegant braided pigtails.

