Your daily horoscopes

GEMINI 22 MAY – 21 JUN

You can get so caught up in the busyness of daily life that you neglect those closest to you. The full moonbeams fall in your relationship zone, so spend some quality time with loved ones.

CANCER 22 JUN – 23 JUL

With the Full Moon activating your work and daily routine zone, chances are you’ll be burning the midnight oil. Pace yourself Crabs, otherwise you could experience a stress-related health issue.

LEO 24 JUL – 23 AUG

The full moon lights up your entertainment zone so it’s the perfect time to party, see a movie or entertain at home. But, when it comes to a child or friend, are you jumping to conclusions?

VIRGO 24 AUG – 23 SEP

The focus is on home and career today, as you try to juggle domestic duties with professional projects. If you spend less time worrying, then you’ll have more time and energy to get things done.

LIBRA 24 SEP – 23 OCT

Communicating with others is the key to an exciting and satisfying day. But don’t get carried away and exaggerate your capacity to contribute. It’s much better to under-promise and over-deliver!

SCORPIO 24 OCT – 22 NOV

The Full Moon shines a spotlight on money matters and self-esteem issues. Have confidence in your true inner worth Scorpio, and avoid being too attached to appearances and material possessions.

SAGITTARIUS 23 NOV – 21 DEC

With the Full Moon activating your sign Sagittarius, your positive traits are magnified – and so are your negative ones. So strive to be bold and spontaneous; rather than bossy and slap-dash!

CAPRICORN 22 DEC – 20 JAN

Lift your nose from the career grindstone Capricorn, and take a look within. It’s the perfect time for some quiet contemplation, as you communicate with – and receive guidance from – your inner self.

AQUARIUS 21 JAN – 19 FEB

Your independent, rebellious spirit is stimulated today, as you feel adventurous and do the exact opposite of what’s expected. Others may be shocked, but you need to do what’s right for you.

PISCES 20 FEB – 20 MAR

Are you bored with your job? Be careful what you wish for! With the Full Moon lighting up your career zone, ambitious aspirations are fine but you also need to keep your feet firmly on the ground.

ARIES 21 MAR – 20 APR

The Full Moon encourages you to visualise your dreams for the future, and then act on them. As actress Nicole Kidman says: “Life has got all those twists and turns. You hold on tight and off you go.”

TAURUS 21 APR – 21 MAY

Attached Bulls – things could get hot and heavy, as the Full Moon invigorates your intimacy zone. Singles – you’re in a hurry to find a dependable partner but you’ll just have to be patient.