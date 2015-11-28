 
Racing News 28.11.2015 12:30 pm

Live at the Sansui Summer Cup

Citizen Reporter
All the action as it happens, live from the Sansui Summer Cup

The Citizen’s own Feature & Supplements Editor, Farrah Francis, and senior photographer, Neil McCartney, keep you up to date with all the news, gossip, images and videos from one of South Africa’s premier racing events.

You can catch up with all the latest happenings using #SansuiCup or by having a look at their Twitter feeds below



Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

