Strong entry for Supreme Cup

His first two entries are for the R1-million Supreme Cup (sponsored by SAP) over 1450m on the Vaal sand on Saturday, 26 September. Both Dynamic and Ultimate Dollar have very decent form but obviously they have yet to race on the sand.

Dynamic spent the winter season in KwaZulu-Natal and although he left winless, he did run a 2.35-length fourth behind Dynastic Power in the Betting World 1900 (Grade 2) at Greyville and finished a 1.75-length third behind Punta Arenas in the Cup Trial (Grade 3) over 1800m, also at Greyville.

He has not raced since Vodacom Durban July day when he finished a four-length fourth behind stablemate Ultimate Dollar in the TabGOLD 2200 (Grade 3), although he went off as the 1-1 favourite.

Ultimate Dollar had three runs in Durban, including an unplaced effort in the Grade 2 KRA Guineas behind The Conglomerate, before winning the TabGOLD 2200.

The race has attracted 40 nominations and it will be interesting to see how the panel manage to whittle it down to just 14 runners as there are a number of entries who have not yet raced on the surface. Proven performance on the sand is one of key criteria for any nominee but there are some excellent runners who do not meet that rule.

Sean Tarry has nominated Willow Magic who finished a 0.75-length second behind Legislate in the Grade Gold Challenge over 1600m at Greyville. Joey Ramsden has entered Brutal Force while Mike Azzie has put Deputy Jud on to the entry list.

However, the panel are also entitled to include other factors, such as current merit rating and competitiveness in Graded and Listed Stakes races. Among the horses who have won on the sand last Saturday’s World Sports Betting August Stakes (Grade 3) winner, Roman Carnival, will be chasing the

R100,000 bonus offered to any horse who can win both sand races.

Supplementary entries close at 11am on Monday, 7 September after which the weights will be published. The draws will be done electronically by the NRB. Declarations close at 11am on Tuesday, 15 September but the final field will only be announced on Wednesday, 16 September.

Nominations for the R1-million Supreme Cup (Grade 2) (sponsored by SAP) over 1450m on the Vaal sand on Saturday, 26 September:

ACROSS THE ICE (S G Tarry); AHLAAM (M F De Kock); ALGHADEER (M F De Kock);

ALL THE BIDS (C Spies); ATSO TIME (C Spies); BATTLE IN SEATTLE (S T

Pettigrew); BELONG TO ME (J A Janse van Vuuren); BOUCLETTE TOP (A G Laird);

BRUTAL FORCE (J Ramsden); CAPRICORN RIDGE (M F De Kock); CELTIC LEGEND (W H

Tolmay); DEPUTY JUD (M G Azzie); DYNAMIC (S J Snaith); EASY LOVER (S T

Pettigrew); FOREST FOX (P A Peter); GREEN ROCK (W H Tolmay); ISPHAN (M G

Azzie); JADE VINE (S G Tarry); KILLUA CASTLE (G V Woodruff); KISS ME HARDY

(C Spies); LAVENDER LANDSCAPE (D Zaki); MASNOON (M F De Kock); MOOTAHADEE

(M F De Kock); NO WORRIES (G H Van Zyl); OLYMPIC BOLT (M F De Kock);

OLYMPIC OWEN (C Spies); PRECURSOR (D Zaki); RAISE THE RED (M N Houdalakis);

ROMAN CARNIVAL (S Moffatt); SARVE (C Spies); SOLAR TRIPTYCH (A G Laird);

STAVINSKY (L J Erasmus); TAPTAP MAKHATINI (S G Tarry); THE ROYAL RUMBA (W H

Marwing); TORO ROSSO (M F De Kock); TUSCAN (K Naidoo); ULTIMATE DOLLAR (S J

Snaith); UNCLE TOMMY (W H Marwing); VELVET VERONA (C Spies); WILLOW MAGIC

(S G Tarry)

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.