The Charity Mile is back to race for a reason

The winning charity receives a cheque for R150,000, second place R100,000 and the remaining 14 charities receiving proportionate amounts of the total depending on their allocated horses’ overall placement.

Bob Yearham, Chief Operating Officer: Gaming, believes that it’s the common goal of giving back to those less fortunate that makes this race so special; ‘As always, the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile is one of the most exciting events on our social calendar. Nothing beats a day at the races and it never fails to be a fun and exciting day – but we mustn’t forget that it also raises money for worthy causes. We have 16 star-studded celebrities pairing up with 16 chosen charities, and race 16 horses to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.’

Charities for the 2019 edition of the race includes the likes of the Highveld Horse Care Unit, National Horse Trust, Welamlambo Primary School, Peermont Education Trust, Lesedi Scarce Skills Programme and the Animal Anti-Cruelty League, amongst others.

Last year’s winner was the Robbie Sage-trained gelding, Coral Fever, giving charity Khangezile Primary and celebrity Pallance Dladla the bragging rights in the winners enclosure. This year’s race is guaranteed to be another battle of the best, so whether your eye is on the horses, the celebs or the fashion, rest assured that there is something for everyone at Turffontein Racecourse on the 2nd of November.

The race day happens to fall on the same date as the Rugby World Cup final, which is all the more reason to attend according to commentator, Clyde Basel: “We are looking forward to hosting Joburg’s Beer Fest on Peemont Emperors Palace Charity Mile day, with coverage of the Rugby World Cup final which starts at 11am. Gates open at 10am with some great specials on offer in the Beer Fest area. I encourage all racing and rugby fans to come and enjoy the day/night race meeting with us”.

It’s a race day for a good reason – where horses, trainers, jockeys, celebrities, charities and media partners gather on-course with a common purpose. Witness the excitement live, get behind your favourite charity or celebrity and help cheer their charges home:

Event details

Date: Saturday 2nd November 2019

Venue: Turffontein Racecourse, 1 Turf Club Street, Turffontein

Time: Gates open at 10h00

Tickets will go on sale soon so keep an eye on social media for more information.

For further information follow Racing. It’s A Rush on social media or visit www.itsarush.co.za

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RACINGitsarush

Twitter: https://twitter.com/racing_itsarush

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/racingitsarush/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/racing-it-s-a-rush

Connect with the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile on social media:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.co.za/EmperorsPalaceResort

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/emperors_palace

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/emperorspalace

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.