Lyle Hewitson ends up riding in the right lane

The title will go to Lyle Hewitson who will become the first apprentice since Michael Robert in the early 1970s to become champion jockey.

Anybody out there who believes Hewitson does not deserve to win the crown need only look at his performance in the Grade 1 Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes over 1600m at Greyville last Saturday.

Had this race been a handicap Sean Tarry’s charge would have to have received 9.5kg from 13-20 favourite Snowdance but as it transpired it was Redberry Lane who had to give 1kg to Justin Snaith’s runner.

Interestingly Snaith was on record saying that he believed 1400m was Snowdance’s best distance but he had no choice but to run her in this R1-million race. The problem for Hewitson is little went right for them in this race. “I was planning to get Redberry Lane to the front because that’s where she likes to be but that didn’t happen. In fact, it was Snowdance who got to the front in the straight and even Tarry said he through they would have to settle for second place. But Hewitson was not going to give up and he slowly wore down the favourite to get her head down on the line. A stride or two before the post and a stride or two after the post Snowdance would have got the decision.