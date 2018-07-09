Ferraris and Ostinato to score at Kenilworth

And a mighty competitive affair it is, but first choice would be Ostinato from the Glen Kotzen yard.

After winning on Sun Met Day she returned from over four months off over what appeared a sharp 1000m a month ago, but finished strongly under promising 4kg claimer Luke Ferraris, who comes down to ride again.

This daughter of Judpot was only raised three points by the handicapper for that win, and given her metronomic like consistency is certain to be there again. She has good Eachway prospects.

Samsara heads the list of challengers. She ran the race of her life and earned small black type when second in the listed Olympic Duel last time.

Straat-Kind also has to be strongly considered. She was out- run late by Ostinato last time, but is 1.5 kg better off.

Others with chances are lightly raced Star Of London, as well as Over Again, another highly consistent female.

Best bet of the day though comes up early on in Race 2. Clearly highly rated, Juniper Spring was thrown straight into the listed Kenilworth Fillies Nursery by the Snaiths.