It’s right on ‘Kew’ for O’Brien to score at Newmarket

London – Kew Gardens can provide Aidan O’Brien with a first ever victory in the bet365 Feilden Stakes at Newmarket today.

With the Grand National meeting at Aintree now out of the way, Flat racing can again take centre stage and this Listed contest is the main attraction on the opening afternoon of the Craven meeting at Headquarters. Kew Gardens was not far off being top-class as a juvenile last season, running with credit behind esteemed stable companions Nelson and Saxon Warrior on a couple of occasions.

The Galileo colt enjoyed his day in the sun when winning the Zetland Stakes at this track in October and while O’Brien’s runners invariably improve for their first outing of the campaign, Kew Gardens would not be making the trip unless he was ready enough to do himself justice.