Rainbow Bridge and Belgarion have been neck-and-neck at the top of the bookmakers’ betting boards in the week since the final field for Saturday’s Vodacom Durban July was announced. The two horses have shared and swapped favouritism at around the 4-1 mark – with punters diving in whenever odds on one of them eases slightly. A flood of money has also come for Soqrat, who shortened from an early call of 14-1 to 10-1, before easing to 12s on Tuesday 21 July. Another attracting attention is Bunker Hunt, who is in from 10-1 to 8-1. Well-fancied Got The Greenlight and...

Rainbow Bridge and Belgarion have been neck-and-neck at the top of the bookmakers’ betting boards in the week since the final field for Saturday’s Vodacom Durban July was announced.

The two horses have shared and swapped favouritism at around the 4-1 mark – with punters diving in whenever odds on one of them eases slightly.

A flood of money has also come for Soqrat, who shortened from an early call of 14-1 to 10-1, before easing to 12s on Tuesday 21 July. Another attracting attention is Bunker Hunt, who is in from 10-1 to 8-1.

Well-fancied Got The Greenlight and two-time July champ Do It Again have been steady at 7-1 and 8-1 respectively, while the main casualty of the week’s betting action has been Queen’s Plate star Vardy, who has drifted from 13-2 to 10-1.

An outsider drawing interest is seven-year-old veteran It’s My Turn (from 40-1 to 33-1).

Tote betting is already open on South Africa’s biggest race, giving hundreds of thousands of occasional and once-a-year bettors plenty of time to have their flutter.

All tote and bookmaker outlets around the country are once again open to the public – with strict hygiene protocols in place.

Good news for the small punter is that the tote will pay out six places on the July – meaning the top third of 18 runners will deliver a “return on investment”.

Mega pools are promised for combination bets on July day. The Pick 6 is likely to top R15 million thanks to a R2-million carryover boost.

Another R15-million will be amassed in the Quartet Maxipool for the July itself.

Estimates for other exotic pools are: BiPot R750,000, PA R2-million, Jackpot One R2-million, Jackpot Two R1-million, Race 9 Trifecta R1-million.

A press release from racing operator Gold Circle reads: “With social distancing now the norm, punters are advised to get their bets on early to avoid long queues, or to open a [telephone] betting account that will afford the luxury of betting from home or on your mobile phone.

“Greyville racecourse is off-limits for the general public on race day, with only essential staff allowed on course, but all the action can be viewed live on DStv channels 204 and 210 starting at 1pm and Tellytrack on channel 239.”

The Durban July is off at 3.10pm – a slightly earlier time than has been the norm in recent years.

For anyone still casting about for a Durban July fancy, Tellytrack is hosting an expert discussion of the big race prospects on Thursday 23 July at 7.35pm.

On the panel are former champion trainers Justin Snaith, who fields five July runners including Belgarion and Do It Again, and Mike de Kock, who saddles Soqrat.

They are joined by former champion jockey Anthony Delpech and current champion-elect Warren Kennedy, while popular TV presenter Deez Dayanand will host.

For racing fans stuck in Joburg, the traditional July in Jozi festivities at the Turffontein race meeting will be somewhat scaled back – thanks to the coronavirus regulations that only allow the likes of box-holders and horse owners at the venue.

However, sponsor World Sports Betting is offering a variety of betting promotions for homebound punters – such as doubled-up winnings on Do It Again if the gelding pulls off a historic third win in the July.

Vodacom Durban July betting:

4-1 Rainbow Bridge, Belgarion

7-1 Got The Greenlight

17-2 Do It Again, Bunker Hunt

10-1 Vardy

12-1 Soqrat

16-1 Shango

20-1 Twist Of Fate

25-1 Golden Ducat

33-1 Miyabi Gold, Tierra Del Fuego, It’s My Turn

40-1 Padre Pio, Capoeira, Silvano’s Pride

50-1 Divine Odyssey

66-1 Camphoratus

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.