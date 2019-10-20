Horse betting tip of the day

Greyville Turf track Sunday (20-10-19) Best Bet Race 4 No 4 Port Key Mike de Kock-trained Port Key was on an impressive two-run winning streak prior to being unluckily touched off by Set The Standard on the Turffontein Inside track. It also didn’t help that this four-year-old son of Silvano shouldered 5.5kg more than the winner and was appallingly drawn at No 11 in a 12-horse field. Port Key has recorded two wins and just as many seconds from four starts and in his defence, he was beaten by bad draws in both losses. The good news is that he...

Greyville Turf track Sunday (20-10-19)

Best Bet

Race 4 No 4 Port Key

Mike de Kock-trained Port Key was on an impressive two-run winning streak prior to being unluckily touched off by Set The Standard on the Turffontein Inside track.

It also didn’t help that this four-year-old son of Silvano shouldered 5.5kg more than the winner and was appallingly drawn at No 11 in a 12-horse field. Port Key has recorded two wins and just as many seconds from four starts and in his defence, he was beaten by bad draws in both losses.

The good news is that he gets 2kg from his main danger Pollard today and jumps from an advantageous No 5 draw as opposed to that rivals worst of all.

Bargain Bet

Race 7 No 2 Silver Rose

Seven-time winner, Silver Rose, from the Andre Nel yard is trading at 11-2 and on form looks good value for money.

He simply doesn’t know how to run a bad race over this distance. He has impressively recorded two victories and just as many seconds from five starts.

He is used to beating rivals despite giving them a lot of weight, so the fact he shoulders 8kg more than the bottom-weighted Our Coys – the favourite – shouldn’t raise too many red flags. Nel’s charge made a mockery of Impact Zone in March, despite a 12.5kg disadvantage.

