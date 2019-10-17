Horse betting tip of the day

Vaal Classic Thursday (17-10-19) Work Riders Challenge Leg 1 Best Bet Race 6 No 6 Arnica Montana Mike de Kock-trained Arnica Montana looks a decent sort in the making having recorded two seconds and a third. The only thing he has done wrong on all three occasions is not stick his nose down when it mattered most. De Kock sent this three-year-old to KwaZulu-Natal last time out, where he failed to justify 2-10 hotpot favouritism. He teams up with work rider Chamu Mabaya today. Not only is he well drawn at No 6, he is also weighted to win –...

Vaal Classic Thursday (17-10-19) Work Riders Challenge Leg 1

Best Bet

Race 6 No 6 Arnica Montana

Mike de Kock-trained Arnica Montana looks a decent sort in the making having recorded two seconds and a third.

The only thing he has done wrong on all three occasions is not stick his nose down when it mattered most. De Kock sent this three-year-old to KwaZulu-Natal last time out, where he failed to justify 2-10 hotpot favouritism.

He teams up with work rider Chamu Mabaya today. Not only is he well drawn at No 6, he is also weighted to win – shouldering 58kg. Arnica Montana by far has the best form in the field and should be extremely hard to oppose.

Bargain Bet

Race 7 No 9 Al Ragnar

Al Ragnar proved his debut seventh was all wrong when – from the worst draw of all – he produced a smashing turn of foot under jockey Muzi Yeni in his follow-up, finishing second behind Gimme The Fire, beaten no more than a nose.

Perhaps 1600m was a touch too short for him on debut, explaining why Mike de Kock has decided to race him over 2400m today.

