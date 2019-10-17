Horse betting tip of the day

 
 
The Citizen brings daily tips to its premium online subscribers.

Vaal Classic Thursday (17-10-19) Work Riders Challenge Leg 1 Best Bet Race 6 No 6 Arnica Montana Mike de Kock-trained Arnica Montana looks a decent sort in the making having recorded two seconds and a third. The only thing he has done wrong on all three occasions is not stick his nose down when it mattered most. De Kock sent this three-year-old to KwaZulu-Natal last time out, where he failed to justify 2-10 hotpot favouritism. He teams up with work rider Chamu Mabaya today. Not only is he well drawn at No 6, he is also weighted to win –...
