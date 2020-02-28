 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 28.2.2020 06:38 am

Friday horse betting tips of the day

Phumelela Racing
PREMIUM!
Friday horse betting tips of the day

The Citizen brings daily tips to its premium online subscribers.

Fairview 28-02-20 Best Bet Race 6 No 1 American Landing Brett Crawford told anyone willing to listen that he believed American Landing was top-class and although this Dynasty gelding didn’t live up to the expectations, he ran against some of the best horses in the country and held his own – recording three wins and six places. This expensive R1.5 million purchase is now trained by Alan Greeff in Port Elizabeth and he has been much-improved, following up his penultimate 1.75-length win with a close-up second over 1600m at this venue. He is a dual winner at this venue and...
Related Stories
Wednesday horse betting tip of the day 19.2.2020
Tuesday horse betting tip of the day 18.2.2020
Horse betting tip of the day 8.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.