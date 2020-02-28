Friday horse betting tips of the day

Fairview 28-02-20 Best Bet Race 6 No 1 American Landing Brett Crawford told anyone willing to listen that he believed American Landing was top-class and although this Dynasty gelding didn’t live up to the expectations, he ran against some of the best horses in the country and held his own – recording three wins and six places. This expensive R1.5 million purchase is now trained by Alan Greeff in Port Elizabeth and he has been much-improved, following up his penultimate 1.75-length win with a close-up second over 1600m at this venue. He is a dual winner at this venue and...

Fairview 28-02-20

Best Bet

Race 6 No 1 American Landing

Brett Crawford told anyone willing to listen that he believed American Landing was top-class and although this Dynasty gelding didn’t live up to the expectations, he ran against some of the best horses in the country and held his own – recording three wins and six places.

This expensive R1.5 million purchase is now trained by Alan Greeff in Port Elizabeth and he has been much-improved, following up his penultimate 1.75-length win with a close-up second over 1600m at this venue.

He is a dual winner at this venue and has only missed the first three places once in four outings, so you’re almost guaranteed he’ll make the frame.

One should forgive him for most recent second because he was bumped in running, which took away a lot of his momentum.

Bargain Bet

Race 8 No 10 World Radar

Superstar filly World Radar is unbeaten over 1200m and looks a champion in the making having won those efforts by a combined 12.50 lengths.

Her conditioner took a chance and raced her in the Grade 2 Cape Fillies Championship in her penultimate offering and she unfortunately hung-in in running and the veterinarian confirmed she was also not striding out.

With that said, one should ignore the fact she finished one-from-last on that occasion.

She proved that run was all wrong when impressively showing no signs of ring-rust following a two-month break to beat Hooves Of Troy by 2.50 lengths last time.

If she brings that form to the course, will be hard to catch.

Greyville 28-02-20

Best Bet

Race 5 No 3 Duchess Of Malfi

Glen Kotzen-trained Duchess Of Malfi produced a career best when fourth in her first effort on the Greyville Polytrack recently, beaten just 3.40 lengths by Marmalade.

One can argue that this filly was beaten by the wide draw and the fact that was her first run in KwaZulu-Natal. Now knowing the track and jumping from stall gate 3, this three-year-old daughter of Master Of My Fate looks banker material in all bets.

Her only real danger is the best-weighted Brave Lass.