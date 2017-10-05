Moreira, Ferraris and Millard to make magic

Hong Kong – Magic Man (Joao Moreira) teams up with both David Ferraris and Tony Millard at Happy Valley today on the eight race card and both rides are likely to have excellent chances to take the honours on a competitive eight-race card.

Moreira has o en been associated with Ferraris’ gelding, The Sylph, who has not won out of turn in Hong Kong with one win from 37 starts, but Moreira was the only rider to win aboard him. And he rode him first-up this term when finishing second to Bo Duke over 1600m at Happy Valley and it was a sound run in defeat, considering he was hampered at the 300m mark.

He appeals more as an eachway bet, as the win strike-rate is a concern, but he has o en figured in the finish and this event does look a relatively weak contest for this grade.

In the final event Moreira has a very interesting ride aboard Millard’s South African import, Nassa, who finished third in the 2015 Cape Guineas behind Noah From Goa. Moreira has done a lot of pre-season work aboard this horse with two barrier trials and he appears to have come back in fine order this season.