Charity Mile hero Neil Andrews ‘doing well’ after heart op

Andrews started out as a racing broadcaster but his personable, engaging manner quickly saw him snapped up by Supersport to be an on-screen anchor for other sports like football and rugby.

Mike Moon
31 Oct 2020
07:00:38 AM
Neil Andrews, the chirpy TV sport presenter, underwent a triple heart bypass operation this week. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The usual excited crowd will be absent from Saturday’s Charity Mile race meeting at Turffontein and one person in particular will be missed, Neil Andrews. The chirpy TV sport presenter underwent a triple heart bypass operation this week and had to be “scratched” from the line-up of celebrities who annually add a touch of glamour to the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile. Andrews, 55, was understandably not taking calls, but his wife Hlohlo reported he was “doing really well” after the op, was breathing for himself after being taken off a ventilator and had nursing staff “eating out of the...

