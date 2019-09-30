 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 30.9.2019 07:34 pm

Kennedy reaping the rewards

Ken Nicol
PREMIUM!
Kennedy reaping the rewards

Warren Kennedy

All the pieces of his life, both personal and professional, have fallen into place recently and things are on the up for Warren Kennedy.

The late-blooming Warren Kennedy currently sits on top of the jockeys’ log with 43 winners and fortunately escaped without serious injury after Cattitude sadly broke down in Race 7 at Turffontein last Saturday. “I have a bit of whiplash in my neck and am bruised, but it’s all superficial. I will be back soon,” was his comment last Monday morning, before heading off for a spot of acupuncture. “I am chasing the championship this season and aim to ride 20 winners a month and 240 in the season so am ahead of schedule at the moment. But it’s early days.” 2018/19 saw...
Related Stories
Outrage in US as photo shows police leading black man by a rope 7.8.2019
Prices and form don’t add up 8.12.2018
Horse trainers should organise into association of employers – parliament 15.11.2018


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.