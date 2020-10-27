 
 
Andrew Fortune warned off pending probe into 'incident'

horse news 44 mins ago

The National Horseracing Authority provided no details of the incident in a statement late on Monday, but said it had opened an inquiry.

Mike Moon
27 Oct 2020
03:15:44 PM
Andrew Fortune warned off pending probe into ‘incident’

Former champion jockey and current assistant trainer and owner Andrew Fortune has been temporarily banned from attending race meetings in South Africa. Picture: Supplied

Former champion jockey, assistant trainer and owner Andrew Fortune has been temporarily banned from attending race meetings in South Africa. This follows “an incident that occurred in the weighing room area at Turffontein Racecourse after the running of race 7 on Saturday 24 October”,  the National Horseracing Authority (NHA) said in a statement. The NHA provided no details of the incident in a statement late on Monday, but said it had opened an inquiry. “After carefully considering the prima facie evidence, the provisions of Rule 91.2 have been enforced and an interim suspension has been imposed on Mr Andrew Fortune,...

