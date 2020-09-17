 
 
Horse attack: Friday race meeting goes ahead under heavy security

horse news

One horse was killed and several others seriously injured and in danger of being euthanised after an attack by more than 150 panga- and knobkerrie-wielding assailants.

Mike Moon
17 Sep 2020
06:33:48 PM
Faireview racecourse. Image: Sportingpost.co.za

Racehorse trainers and owners in Port Elizabeth voted to go ahead with Friday’s race meeting at Fairview racecourse – despite Thursday’s horrific attack on 28 horses stabled at the venue on Thursday. One horse was killed and several others were seriously injured and in danger of being euthanised after they were set upon by 150 to 200 panga- and knobkerrie-wielding assailants, according to the East Cape Horse Care Unit. The mob – comprising current and former horse grooms employed at the Fairview training centre – descended on the stables of leading trainer Yvette Bremner at 6am. After threatening Bremner and...

