Support for PE runner

There has been betting support for Port Elizabeth-trained National Park in Saturday’s Grade 2 Dingaans at Turffontein.

This Yvette Bremner-trained runner, who won the Grade 3 Graham Beck Stakes, beating Chimi-churi Run by 5.80 lengths, opened at 22-10 and is now trading at 18-10.

Mike de Kock-trained Soqrat remains favourite at 14-10.

There has not been too much change to the betting for the Grade 3 Fillies Mile other than the fact that favourite Return Flight has come in from 3-1 to 18-10.

However, there were some scratchings at final declaration stage and is more than likely the main cause of Sean Tarry’s charge shortening.

Betting on the Grade 2 Din-gaans over 1600m at Turff on-tein on Saturday.14-10 Soqrat18-10 National Park8-1 Hawwaam12-1 Atyaab14-1 Perfect Peter18-1 Reach For The Line25-1 and upwards othersBe ing on the Grade 3 Fillies Mile over 1600m at Turff ontein on Saturday. 18-10 Return Flight9-2 Ronnie’s Candy6-1 Ghaalla, Nafaayes7-1 Celtic Sea, Isle De France10-1 Railtrip, Vi Va Pi Pa12-1 Storm Destiny14-1 and upwards others

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.