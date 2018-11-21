 
horse news 21.11.2018 09:38 am

Support for PE runner

LIVING IN FEAR. Leading trainer Mike de Kock says he has been left questioning his own loyalty to South African racing after finding himself and his family at the centre of grooms' strike at Ranjesfontein. Picture: JC Photographics

Mike de Kock-trained Soqrat remains favourite at 14-10.

There has been betting support for Port Elizabeth-trained National Park in Saturday’s Grade 2 Dingaans at Turffontein.

This Yvette Bremner-trained runner, who won the Grade 3 Graham Beck Stakes, beating Chimi-churi Run by 5.80 lengths, opened at 22-10 and is now trading at 18-10.

There has not been too much change to the betting for the Grade 3 Fillies Mile other than the fact that favourite Return Flight has come in from 3-1 to 18-10.

However, there were some scratchings at final declaration stage and is more than likely the main cause of Sean Tarry’s charge shortening.

Betting on the Grade 2 Din-gaans over 1600m at Turff on-tein on Saturday.14-10 Soqrat18-10 National Park8-1 Hawwaam12-1 Atyaab14-1 Perfect Peter18-1 Reach For The Line25-1 and upwards othersBe ing on the Grade 3 Fillies Mile over 1600m at Turff ontein on Saturday. 18-10 Return Flight9-2 Ronnie’s Candy6-1 Ghaalla, Nafaayes7-1 Celtic Sea, Isle De France10-1 Railtrip, Vi Va Pi Pa12-1 Storm Destiny14-1 and upwards others

