Unbeaten runners top boards for the two Cape features 1

Racing returns to Kenilworth in the Western Cape on Saturday and it will be welcomed back with the running of two features races – the R400,000 Western Cape Fillies Championship (Grade 2) (for three-year-old fillies) and the R250,000 Cape Classic (Grade 3) (for three-year-olds).

Both races are run over 1400m and for the next few weeks, racing will continue on the Winter track.

Unbeaten Front And Centre from the Brett Crawford yard has been priced up favourite at 19-10 to win this race and while this daughter of Dynasty has won both her races with style, she will be taking on some stronger opposition on this occasion.

She will also have to overcome No 10 draw but has the services of Anton Marcus and that should assist her.

Clouds Unfold, a daughter of What A Winter, hails from the Can-dice Bass-Robinson yard and has won three of her four starts.

She has yet to prove she stays 1400m but on breeding she should see it out.

However, she has not raced since winning the Cape Nursery in June and could be in need of an outing.

The same applies to Temple Grafin who won The Debutante (Grade 3) in his last start but that was at Greyville in July.Pleasedtomeetyou from the Andre Nel yard has been priced up the 28-10 favourite to win the Cape Classic.

He has also won two from two but is another taking on stronger this time, although at least we know he is fit.

Greg Cheyne takes the ride.Clouded Hill from the Justin Snaith yard is at 11-2 and Marcus is aboard.

Snaith-trained Magnifi cent Seven is a 8-10 shot to win the Listed G-BETS Algoa Cup over 2000m at Fairview on Sunday. Richard Fourie rides and they have the advantage of jumping from barrier No 1.

BETTING

Western Cape Fillies Champi-onship (Grade 2) (for three-year-old fi llies) R400,000 over 1400m at Kenilworth on Saturday.19-10 Front And Centre11-2 Clouds Unfold8-1 Temple Grafi n, Shamrock Wind9-1 Canukeepitsecret11-1 Anneka, Juniper Spring, Varsity Lover16-1 and upwards othersCape Classic (Grade 3) (for three-year-olds) R250,000 over 1400m at Kenilworth on Satur-day. 28-10 Pleasedtomeetyou11-2 Clouded Hill7-1 Twist Of Fate, Cirillo, Lanza, Elusive Trader, Majestic Mozart10-1 Seventh Sea16-1 and upwards othersAlgoa Cup (Listed) R350,000 over 2000m at Fairview on Sun-day.8-10 Magnifi cent Seven 8-1 Run Red10-1 Mangrove12-1 Masters Eye14-1 Stormy Eclipse, Querari Vi-king16-1 and upwards others

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.