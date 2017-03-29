De Kock looks for exciting finish to the R2-m Classic

Just nine horses will line up for the R2-million SA Classic at Turffontein on Saturday and quite a few experts will be keep­ing in mind the racing adage, the smaller the field, the bigger the upset when making their selec­tions.

Assistant trainer Mathew de Kock, in charge of Mike’s power­ful string until his dad returns from Dubai, says, “Small fields equal exciting finishes” – and he’s hoping for just that, only in his fa­vour, on Saturday.

Upset results in small fields are often due to a muddling or slow pace, but De Kock jun is taking no chances and has put Alaadel in to set “a true-run, honest pace”.

“That will help my other two horses, Heavenly Blue and Janoo­bi. In this small field Randall Si­mons will have more control pace-wise,” he said.

Alaadel should have no prob­lems carrying out his task. He’s certainly fit enough, having raced last weekend at Turffontein in the Derby Trial where he finished fourth behind Pagoda.

Janoobi and Heavenly Blue fin­ished first and third respectively in the Betting World Gauteng Guineas a month ago.

They were separated by Sean Tarry-trained Al Sahem, Betting World’s even-money favourite for the SA Classic. Heavenly Blue is second favourite at 18-10, with Ja­noobi next on offer at 5-1.

Said De Kock: “Heavenly Blue’s preparation has gone 100% flaw­lessly. He’s now very close to his best and the 1800m is probably the minimum of his best distance.”

In the Gauteng Guineas Heav­enly Blue was returning from a rest following a quick trip to Cape Town in December and De Kock admitted beforehand that he was slightly shy of peak fitness.

Janoobi, he said, “Was at a peak that day and is still doing just as well”.

However, Janoobi would need to learn to settle before he’d put much faith in his chances over further than 1600m. “I’m not say­ing he won’t stay, I just think Heav­enly Blue will be more effective over the 1800m,” he confirmed.

Al Hawraa, Orchid Island and Belle Rose run for the stable in the R1-million Wilgerbosdrift SA Fil­lies Classic (Grade 1) over 1800m.

Al Hawraa and Orchid Island finished second and third behind Smiling Blue Eyes in the Wilger­bosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas with Belle Rose fifth.

“Al Hawraa was a bit in-and-out earlier in her career but she’s doing well now she’s older and stronger. She’s showing us more at home, giving us confidence.

“It’s all positive for her. She’s at a peak and has a good draw. I ex­pect her to be right there at the finish.”

Orchid Island, the 11-2 second favourite behind Smiling Blue Eyes, has enjoyed a smooth prepa­ration and is much fitter than in the Fillies Guineas, but De Kock said she’d have a “hard task from draw No 13. “Don’t get me wrong, she’s classy but it’s hard to give other classy fillies start.”

Belle Rose won the Oaks Trial last weekend, and De Kock said afterwards he would see how she took the race before making a de­cision on her participation in the SA Fillies Classic. At this point she is a definite runner.

“She’s come out of the race sound and happy and she should have a top-five chance in the SA Fillies Classic,” he said.

The R1-million HF Oppenhe­imer Horse Chestnut Stakes over 1600m is the third Grade 1 race on the programme and De Kock fields two horses – Fareeq, “who is in there as a pacemaker, to keep them honest”, and Rafeef, a classy individual whose biggest win to date came in the Grade 2 Hawaii Stakes over 1400m this month.

“His preparation has gone very well and I feel he’s made more im­provement.

“Of course, it’ll be hard to beat Legal Eagle, but he’ll give it his best,” said De Kock.

Of his other runners at the meeting, he said: “I’ve got a nice card.”

He rates Like A Panther in Race 1 over 1400m, while Alfolk, “should be right there in the Pro­tea Stakes; and good runs are ex­pected of Raasmaal and Ektifaa in the Man O’ War Sprint.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.