Horse racing best bets, Tuesday 2 February 2021

BEST BET

Going into yesterday, the Vaal Racecourse is reported to have had 35mm. Add to that any further rain and we are guaranteed to have soft going to the track.

With that in mind we will go with the combination of trainer Mike de Kock and jockey Pierre Strydom who don’t join forces to often but when they do, they’re a dangerous combination.

In Race 7 over 2000m Strydom rides Emaline for the De Kock yard. She has raced only four times for a win and two seconds but most importantly, her lone win was in soft going and that will enhance her chances.

Strydom rode her at time where she finished second to Only The Brave after a slow start. This is over 200m.

Also, take the Swinger with 3-Consol Queen and 4-Emaline.

VALUE BET

Jockey Piere Strydom could also give bettors a great each-way bet in Race 9, where he rides Harry’s Secret. Last time out Harry’s Secret beat Inherit The Rain by four lengths and the runner-up, who is also in this race, on his next start with ease.

What is important is that Harry’s Secret, who is quoted at 7-1 in early betting, won that race in soft going.

In addition to an each-way bet, take Swingers with 3-Push Off, with Gavin Lerena up, and 7-Harry’s Game.

