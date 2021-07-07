Andre Nel is ready to brighten up Kenilworth

Mike Moon

The mid-week fare might be a tad less inspiring than the Durban July heroics, but there is still plenty of money to be made. And some of it could come courtesy of trainer Andre Nel’s runners.

No sunshine, but no rain. That’s the weather forecast for Cape Town on Wednesday when racing is scheduled at Kenilworth.

Two washed-out meetings at the Southern Tip last week momentarily dampened spirits, but the exploits of Cape darling Kommetdieding up the east coast would have blown away the clouds.

The mid-week fare might be a tad less inspiring than the Durban July heroics, but there is still plenty of money to be made. And some of it could come courtesy of trainer Andre Nel’s runners.

The exclusive trainer to Sabine Plattner’s racing empire should get the day off to a bright start in the first race with Son Of Silk, a three-year-old gelding whose form points to a win any day now. He drops back in trip to a 1200m after showing plenty of early speed in recent appearances and has this Work Riders Maiden Plate at his mercy.

Winter Furi – an appropriate name for the rain lashings of late – looks like Nel’s next best, in Race 7, an FM78 Handicap for fillies and mare over 1000m.

He has finished first and second over course and distance in his last two outings, with regular pilot Grant van Niekerk possible misjudging his finishing effort last time and going down by 0.40 lengths. The winner of that race, Chilly Winter, re-opposes at a negative 0.5kg weight turnaround and a reversal of positions is the logical outcome.

Winter Furi’s win in his penultimate run was in yielding going, so, if there is still give in the ground, it could play in his favour.

Van Niekerk also teams up with Nel in Race 6, an MR75 Handicap over 1400m. The horse in question is four-year-old Double Charge, who looks well overdue his second career win after six consecutive places.

It won’t be easy, though, with the equally consistent Bey Suyay and Ticket To Ride providing stiff opposition – along with lightly weighted Abraham Lincoln.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

1 Son Of Silk, 6 La Banquiere, 7 Golden Vision, 8 Justforkix

Race 2:

1 Angry Warrior, 16 Van Hunks, 14 Star Master, 2 Autumn Moon

Race 3:

8 Louis’ Diamond, 5 Do Si Do, 4 Demelza, 10 Peut Etre Moi

Race 4:

2 Impressive Queen, 8 Phedra, 9 Rose Of Mine, 7 Penny Trumpet

Race 5:

5 High Moon, 10 Elusive Tango, 2 Tripple Jet, 3 Irish Tractor

Race 6:

3 Double Charge, 8 Abraham Lincoln, 7 Ticket To Ride, 1 Bey Suyay

Race 7:

1 Winter Furi, 6 Chilly Winter, 2 Gillian Anne, 3 Queen Niyabah

Race 8:

6 Dancetildaylight, 2 Tamil Tiger, 4 Charity Ball, 1 Galiek Yo Baby

Pick 6:

2,4,5,8,10 x 2 x 2,3,5,10 x 1,3,7,8 x 1,6 x 1,2,4,6,7,8 (R960)

PA:

1,14,16 x 5,8 x 2 x 5,10 x 3 x 1 x 2,4,6 (R36)